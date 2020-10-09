A Suitable Boy to premiere in India on October 23

A Suitable Boy, the Mira Nair limited series starring Ishaan Khatter and Tabu, will be available for viewers in India on October 23.

The series has already been aired on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, and is now scheduled to stream for global audiences on October 23, excluding the US, the UK, Ireland, Canada and China.

Nair's show is a screen adaptation of the Vikram Seth classic of the same name. Set in India of 1951, the series traces the journey of Lata, a passionate literature student, and her meddling mother who wishes to choose her husband. The story takes the audience on a journey with Lata as she explores the excitement of romance and heartache, as three different men try to win her heart.

The show also features Tanya Maniktala, Rasika Dugal, Mahira Kakkar, Ram Kapoor, Gagan Dev Riar, Vivek Gomber, Vivaan Shah, Shahana Goswami, Mikhail Sen, Namit Das, Randeep Hooda, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Varma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Vinay Pathak and Vijay Raaz.

