A surprise virtual birthday celebration for Mrunal Thakur, by the Aankh Micholi team!

With the new normal settling in, birthdays are also witnessing a virtual celebration mode this year. 'Aankh Micholi' actress, Mrunal Thakur got a special birthday wish this year. The team of her upcoming hilarious family entertainer, wished the actress over a virtual call and it was filled with laughter and joy!

Sharing wonderful memories and reminiscing their shoot days, the birthday celebration had many surprises. Abhimanyu Dassani, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Grusha Kapoor, director Umesh Shukla, Sony Pictures Entertainment India's MD Vivek Krishnani and producer Ashish Wagh were all present during the virtual birthday bash.

Aankh Micholi is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Umesh Shukla & Ashish Wagh's Merry Go Round Studios.

