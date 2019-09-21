A sweet escape

Eight years ago, when Jeremie Sabbagh, Antonia Achache and Pierre Labail started Suzette, a creperie café with a focused and brief menu comprising crepes, smoothies and salads, the word "organic" was primarily associated with face packs. Today, of course, it is a different story, with an entire gamut of foodies making a slow but steady shift to clean and sustainable eating habits.

Having consolidated its position as the perfect neighbourhood café with both its brands, the trio is ready to raise the curtain over their new bakery that is adjacent to Kitchen Garden by Suzette, their healthy bistro. The al fresco area is shared between the two spaces, with the bakery's open space set-up with platform seating, and the interiors retaining much the same refreshing, spiffy vibe as their other outlets.



Meringue lime tart

"Six months after we started Suzette back in 2011, people started asking us to include breads on the menu, since we were French. So, Antonia and I decided to go back to France and we trained at the Paris Bakery & Pastry School five years ago," Sabbagh tells us, adding that they had been given that opening a space dedicated to French breads and pastries since they returned, considering they already have a bakery based out of Worli, where baked goods for the rest of their outlets are developed.

(Top) Antonia Achache, Jeremie Sabbagh, Pierre Labail

The menu offers sourdough breads, wholegrain bread sandwiches and a range of Viennoiseries including puff brioches and rolls. It also features French pastries like meringue lemon pie with a zingy lemon curd and a crusty tart; and Paris brest, a combination of delicate choux pastry and a nutty praline-flavoured cream.

While the treats have the promise of guilt-free indulgence, the layout and concept around this bakery, really seems more like an annex to Kitchen Garden, rather than an entirely new offering.

