A taali for this thaali

A Bohri couple will take over a Khar restaurant for a pop-up that features a thaali with seven courses

The Bohri thaal by Kaka Kaki

There is a culinary trend in the city that has picked up steam over the past few years. After the growing advent of home chefs hosting pop-ups in Mumbai, various eateries have now started opening up their kitchens to them for Sunday brunches.

They include places like The Bagel Shop in Bandra and Byculla's Magazine Street Kitchen, and these initiatives serve a dual purpose. Firstly, the restaurant's regular patrons get to try something new, and secondly, the home chef's loyal fan base can try out his or her fare in a different environment, meaning it's a win-win for everyone.



Hozef and Durraiya Darukhanawal

That's precisely what Pragnesh Rai, too, set out to achieve when he started the Kitchen Takeover series at SamBar, the resto-pub he owns in Khar. And after featuring varying cuisines like Tamil and Kashmiri in pop-ups, the fifth edition of Kitchen Takeover this weekend will involve a Bohri thaal prepared by a couple who have started a venture called Kaka Kaki. "It's run by Hozef Darukhanawala and his wife, Durraiya, and the meal will involve an authentic, seven-course Bohri thaal where the servings alternate between sweet and savoury items," Rai tells us.



Pragnesh Rai

The brunch literally starts with a pinch of salt, as every Bohri thaal does, since it's a palate cleanser. A sweet dish, sheer kurma, comes next before a savoury item, dabba gosht, is served followed by another dessert, malida, and then chicken cream tikka. The meal ends with masoor chicken biryani and kadhi chicken almond soup, with masala paan taking the experience back to square one since this, too, acts as a palate cleanser. And the best part? You can have unlimited helpings of all these items, meaning guaranteed bang for your buck.

At SamBar Pub& Kitchen, 8 Vora Building, 3rd Road, opposite Khar Education Society, Khar West.

On May 5, 12 pm to 4 pm

Cost Rs 1,000 per person (tables for groups of four or six only)

