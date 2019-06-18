A take on health

things-to-do

A reading session will educate people about diabetes and how to reverse it, while creating a space for weekly discussions about healthy lifestyle

Jaishree Kannan

It's a proven fact that reading has numerous positive effects on a person's emotional, intellectual and psychological state of mind, and when you pair it with books that are written with a focus on improving the overall health of an individual, the benefits double. Adhering to the same principle, Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), a social enterprise that spreads awareness about health and ecologically sustainable lifestyle, heads a weekly book club that is open to all and serves as a place where people meet, read and share knowledge about health.

This week, the book in focus is Reversing Diabetes in 21 Days, written by founder and director of SHARAN India Dr Nandita Shah. Parts of the book will be read by the attendees, followed by an interactive discussion. With the number of diabetics on the rise, the selection of the mentioned book serves a deeper purpose, which is to make the audience aware that the condition can be reversed by adopting and following certain practices meant for the betterment of the individual's health. The aim is to bring together different perspectives held by different individuals, so that each one benefits from the information being shared, while also developing a habit to read in this fast-paced, technology-driven world.

Jaishree Kannan, who will lead this particular session, has a personal connect with reading as she shares, "During a rough patch in my life, when I was diagnosed with cancer, reading books helped me stay strong, and it ultimately became a part of my journey towards recovery. Through these weekly sessions, I hope to share the joy and benefits of reading books, and create a space where people can come together, share ideas, gain knowledge and bond with each other over a shared passion for a healthy lifestyle."

On June 18, 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm

At C-1102, Sector-11, Kopar Khairane, Navi Mumbai.

Call 9769117747

Log on To www.sharan-india.org

