A taste of royalty

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Malwa region near Indore in Madhya Pradesh has a long and illustrated history of rulers. Starting from the Kshatrapa Empire around 2,000 years ago to the Gupta dynasty and the Mughals, they have all left an imprint on the place's culinary history, which is now being showcased at an experimental venue called The Cameo Kitchen at a Lower Parel space that hosts celebrated chefs for curated menus and dining experiences that involve lesser known dishes.

Chef Anuradha Joshi Medhora of Charoli is helming the next edition and has put together a menu that includes chukander ke shikampuri, hare murg ke kebab, goli kebab and shikampuri kebabs for the appetisers. The mains involve alu ka rajai salan, a potato preparation served with a basket of ajwain ke parathe; murge ki kadhi, a mildly spiced, smoked chicken recipe that had travelled to Malwa with a princess who was married to a Maratha prince; santre ka maans, a tender, tangy mutton cooked using Nagpur winter oranges; and shikari maans, a classic game recipe cooked with desi ghee and hand-picked red chilies, considered a connoisseur's delight. Dig into gajar ka halwa for a sweet ending to the meal.

ON February 29, 12 pm to 1 am

AT FLEA Bazaar Cafe, first floor, Trade View Building, Lower Parel.

CALL 9152017990

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates