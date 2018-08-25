A thread of history

things-to-do

A day-long celebration for most, Raksha Bandhan is an everyday affair for these businessman. On the eve of the festival, we walk down the alleys of Bhuleshwar to meet some of its oldest rakhi makers

Young shoppers take a pick at Mahavir Rakhi. Pics/bipin kokate

Strings of beads and stones in every possible colour decorate the corners of the shops in the 3rd Bhoiwada lane in Bhuleshwar. Women out to tick off their daily list of chores carefully pick from handmade rakhis displayed at almost all the bead and latkan stores ahead of the festival.

While rakhis might be seasonal business for some, for 72-year-old Shyamlal Patwa, it's been one of the main sources of income for his family of 60 members who reside at Matunga Labour Camp. The Patwa community, he tells us, are known for their "karigari" of threaded products. This includes making tassels; gonda which is used in blouses, chappals, and for tying plaits; and making dori for jewellery.



Shyamlal Patwa at his office

Like other members from his community, Patwa came to Mumbai from Sultanpur, UP, in 1967, after completing high school. "Back then, we would all sit on footpaths in Zaveri Bazaar, where jewellers would commission work. I made stone necklaces, designed thread embellishments for chappals, and jewellery. For five years, I slept on footpaths, ate meals at Bhagat Tarachand for '50 per month, while my wife and family lived in our hometown. I even took care of the counter for other shops when they would visit their native place. This led to me starting my business in the '70s," he tells us.

He also worked at film studios to make jewellery for actors.

A pious man, Patwa would visit Mumbadevi temple every day, and he even dreamt of the goddess one day, which made him build a Mumbadevi temple in his hometown. Today, Patwa runs four shops, supplies rakhis across the country, and his entire extended family, which includes his grandchildren and son-in-law, run the business.



Brothers Kirit and Mahendra Shah

A few shops down the road, brothers Kirit (66) and Mahendra Shah (55) of Mahavir Rakhi have been setting up a three-month-long exhibition for years now. The cheapest rakhis sold in bulk cost 30 paise and ones made of kundan can cost as much as Rs 300. The business was started by their father, Ratilal Bhagwandas Shah, who came to Mumbai from Palitana, Gujarat, in 1958. He started out by selling ribbons, talcum powder, cosmetics, and accessories offered to devis at temples.The high demand for rakhis eventually made him start this business. "It is a one-day business. Strikes, natural calamity or wrong planning can adversely affect sales for the whole year," Mahendra tells us.

Another hurdle was the introduction of GST, the rules for which were ambiguous for rakhi manufacturers. The Maharashtra Rakhi Makers and Dealers Association (with Kirit as the secretary) took this up with the government, which then declared the product GST-free. The brothers also work with schools for special kids and women's self-help groups to produce rakhis. "The quantity supplied by them might be low, but the satisfaction we get from generating employment is the only boost we need," Mahendra sums up.

Three cool picks from Bhuleshwar



A spinner Doraemon Rakhi



A gun keychain rakhi by Patwa



A musical rakhi that rotates and lights up by Mahavir Rakhi

