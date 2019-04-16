A throne for Priyanka Chopra Jonas' pet Princess Diana is too cute

hollywood

While cheering for brother-in-law Joe's fiance Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark in the television series), the actor added a picture of her pet alongside

As the eighth season of Game of Thrones premiered, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas sent her best wishes to her to-be sister-in-law and actress Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the fantasy series.

Priyanka shared a photograph of Turner, who is engaged to singer Joe Jonas, sitting on the 'Iron Throne' along with the "Isn't It Romantic" star's dog Diana standing on the side.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas did not want pet pooch, Diana, to miss out on the excitement around the Game Of Thrones finale. While cheering for brother-in-law Joe's fiance Sophie Turner (who plays Sansa Stark in the television series), the actor added a picture of her pet alongside.

The actress captioned it: "Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister #gameofthrones tonight [sic]"

As netizens made their predictions about who will finally win the Iron Throne, many felt Diana deserved it, while some referred to Diana 'as the newly appointed hand of the queen'.

The final season of "Game Of Thrones" premiered internationally on April 14. The show, based on George R.R. Martin's novels, is about the quest to claim the 'Iron Throne'. But it also stands for complicated political gambits, scheming and the backstabbing nature of people and finding love in troubled times.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas meeting Jacqueline Fernandez in NYC is sheer fun; see pics

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates