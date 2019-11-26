A ticket to the moon

It's been 50 years since Neil Armstrong first set foot on the moon. This, however, was 16 years after Tintin, the well-loved comic character created by Georges Remi, landed there. Remi, better known by his pen name Hergé, was ahead of his time and this wasn't the only thing he got right. "Tintin landed there on a rocket, one that looked quite similar to the actual one," explains Jenaisha Periera, economic affairs and public diplomacy officer at the Belgian Consulate.

To commemorate these anniversaries and in light of the launch of ISRO's Chandrayaan 2 this year, the Consulate is organising a seminar, Tintin and the Moon. Conceptualised as an educational yet fun and interactive session for teenagers especially, the seminar will screen the six-part documentary, Tintin and the Moonwalker.



The rocket that featured in the comic

The series was launched this year to mark the 90th anniversary of Tintin. "The documentary speaks of Hergé's vision and takes the viewer through the making of two books ,including Destination Moon. And this, at a time when comics were created by hand," says Pereira.

The screening will be followed by a session by Moulinsart (creators of Tintin) and a quiz for the audience. Participants will also get to take back commemorative Tintin figurines. In addition, the Euro Space Centre, Belgium, will make a presentation for children that will offer insight into the centre's activities next year and its offerings for everyone who is interested in learning about space.

On November 27, 10 am onwards

At Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli.

Call 26521020 for registrations

Free



