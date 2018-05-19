A Tiger's tale: Watch film on late Machli the undisputed queen of Ranthambore

Arguably the most-photographed tigress in the world, watch a film on late Machli, the undisputed queen of Ranthambore's National Park, by award-winning filmmaker S Nallamuthu



Machli on the prowl. pics/dhritiman mookherjee

She captured the imagination of every animal lover in the country for nearly two decades and was the poster girl for India’s Project Tiger movement. When she passed away in 2016, she had already played a key role in the regeneration of the tiger population in Ranthambore and Sariska National Parks. A film made by S Nallamuthu that was shot over nine years hopes to retrace her indomitable imprint across India’s tiger conservation programme. Edited excerpts from an interview.

How did your fascination with Machli begin?

Machli was already a legend when I first began filming in Ranthambore, way back in 2007. Stories of her valour and bravery were well known. When I saw her, she was this incredibly confident tigress who was so very comfortable in front of hoards of tourists. Most tigers are secretive, but Machli lived out her life in the open. She had a very strong, confident and unique personality. She just drew me in.



One of Machli's daughters being translocated to Sariska



Were there instances during filming where you wondered how and when this film would see the light of day?

I have been filming Machli and her family for long, and made a few films on different members of this tiger family and their individual stories.

I had thought of making a film on Machli earlier but it did not fructify then. But wildlife filming is fluid and dependent on so many factors, primarily whether a channel or broadcaster will go for it. So yes, there were times when I thought that I wouldn’t make this film. I am very glad that I have been able to pay tribute to her.





What were the most poignant moments?

Machli was very special. Once when I was looking for her after she had a tough time, having moved from one territory to another, I found her coming out of the woods. She approached my vehicle and sat down at a distance, quite at peace to share a companionable silence!

Machli was an incredible fighter, but upon reaching adulthood, Sundari, the youngest cub of her last litter challenged her for her territory, Machli submitted without much fight. It was heartbreaking to see Machli turn away and leave the territory she had once occupied. One memory that is etched forever in my heart is the day of Machli’s death. She had moved from her usual resting place to a secluded spot, quite alone, breathing heavily. It was very painful to see her meet her end, but I am glad I was there for her.

ON Today, 11.30 am

AT Godrej India Culture Lab, Vikhroli East.

CALL 25188010

Did you know?

*Machli nurtured her cubs in the open, hunted and mated in open territory.

*She had a dedicated fan base who tracked her activities.

*In her last days, she moved to a buffer zone, which was quite close to a human settlement.

*Machli has helped create a gene pool of 50 tigers.

*She got her name for the fish-shaped mark on her left ear.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates