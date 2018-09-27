A Tinder love story

things-to-do

At a stand-up gig, a couple takes you through their journey of swiping left and right

Rohan Desai and Shreemayee Das

The term swiping is associated with more than just moving your finger against a screen. In the world of dating apps, the direction of the swipe alone is enough to determine how successful you are in securing a match.

Two years ago, when comedians Shreemayee Das, 23, and Rohan Desai, 29, made their profiles on Tinder, their experiences with success rates were vastly different, as were their intentions. While Das went on many dates, Desai struggled to find a match. But they eventually found each other.

"I wasn't looking for anything serious unlike Rohan. On our first date, I was only thinking about about having a good lunch," Das reveals. But what happened six months later has been a wild surprise for both of them. "We began living together. So, I thought we might as well write and perform together. In any other stand-up comedy gig that is themed around relationships, you are only witness to one perspective as they perform solo. But with two people, you really understand a relationship," she explains.

The two wrote a one-hour set titled A True Tinder Tale, while juggling their full-time jobs. They've been performing it since August. "People told us that this isn't the kind of comedy they are used to seeing. In fact, couples have more fun when they come to watch us because they can relate to our story. And even for comedians, the feedback we get is usually, 'Oh, we really liked your jokes,' but it's beyond that now. They like us as people," he says.

ON: September 30, 9 pm

AT: The Integral Space, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

LOG ON TO: insider.in

COST: Rs 200

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates