A toast to me time

things-to-do

We dropped by to check out a new salon in Colaba that also serves wine and cocktails

The writer tries French red wine as she gets a pedicure done

Breweries, flotation tanks or music venues, Mumbai is always late in getting all the cool things. And when we catch up with our besties over post-work drinks, we have often wondered why Mumbai doesn't have any blow-dry bars, where you can clink glasses while getting groomed. But Bengaluru's Blown!, a unisex salon-bar, which recently made a debut in Colaba, has made our wish come true. While the salon, which offers cuts, colouring, styling, and various other nail, hair and skin treatments, opened in March, it was only recently that they got their alcohol license and have now started serving wine. We book a pedicure appointment and waste no time in getting our nails shiny while sipping on merlot.

Located opposite the Sassoon Dock gate, Blown! is the brainchild of Menaka Bhandary, who partnered with Mithila Pawar to bring it to Mumbai, and it might be the only place to offer this combination in the city. The salon-bar impresses us with shiny, squeaky clean interiors. The multiple mirrors and lights might not make you feel like you are in a bar (we do like that a bar platform serves as the main desk, lined with bar stools), but will definitely get you in the mood to pamper yourself while sipping on some tipple. The décor is not in-your-face variety, which gives it a posh feel. The set-up is perfect for bachelor or bachelorette parties or a kitty party, and can even be a pre-drinks spot where you get your nails done before you hit the club. Neat racks of products by Kérastase and Balmain add to the luxe appeal.



A bar platform serves as the main desk

We choose an algae pedicure (Rs 1,499) and settle into a giant throne-like chair, all set to be pampered. The salon menu reveals that they have more than 10 varieties of wine (Spanish, Chilean, Australian and German among others, starting at Rs 550 per glass) on the list, in addition to coffee, tea, cocktails, sangrias and mocktails. Since the bartender is on leave, the salon manager suggests that we go for a glass of Little James Basket (Rs 850 plus taxes). A new bottle is opened for us, and we wait for it to be chilled while our pedicurist, Ram, gets working on our heels. He takes his time to scrape off the dead skin from our ignored feet, and we like the fact that he doesn't rush through any of the stages in a bid to finish it within an hour. Just before we finish with a coat of a bright OPI shade, Ram gives our feet and aching calves a relaxing massage, and we can't help but feel like the pampered queen, swirling a glass of wine.

We are given a serum to apply overnight to complete the treatment and even before we leave the salon, we text our girlfriends the address and have a plan in place for our next girls' night out.

AT President House, NP Marg, near Sassoon Dock, Colaba.

TIME 10 am to 10 pm

CALL 8657445365

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Blown! didn't know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously