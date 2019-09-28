A Ton for Markram

Vizianagaram: Opener Aiden Markram struck his second successive hundred in as many games as South Africa scored steadily to reach 199-4 in 50 overs against Board President's XI on Day Two of the rain-curtailed warm-up match here yesterday. Markram had earlier scored 161 for South Africa 'A' against India 'A' in a first-class game last week. He retired after completing his hundred in a game which has not been accorded first-class status. Markram's innings was an attacking one as he faced 118 deliveries, hitting 18 boundaries and two sixes.

Markram's good form augurs well for the Proteas as the right-hander was marked as one for he future by India captain Virat Kohli when they toured the rainbow nation last year.

Umesh claims one wicket

Earlier, opener Dean Elgar was snuffed out by senior pacer Umesh Yadav (1-34), caught by Priyank Panchal in the slip cordon. One down batsman Theunis de Bruyn got one from Ishan Porel (1-11) that jagged back in to trap him plumb in-front. Zubayr Hamza (22) hit three fours and a six before left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja (2-52) had him leg before with an arm ball. The lesser-known Jadeja from Saurashtra also had rival skipper Faf Du Plessis (9) trapped leg-before. However before that, Markram and Temba Bavuma (55*) had a century partnership. Bavuma also hit nine fours in his 92-ball knock.

Ishan Porel impresses

The most impressive among pacers was young Bengal speedster Ishan but unfortunately Board President's XI skipper Rohit Sharma only gave him a six-over spell during which he got De Bruyn. The two pacers who didn't perform up to the mark were Avesh Khan (0-44 in 10 overs), who got a bit of stick and Mumbai man Shardul Thakur (0-34 in 10 overs), who shared the new ball with Umesh.

Brief scores

South Africa 199-4 (A Markram 100 retired, T Bavuma 55*; D Jadeja 2-52, Ishan Porel 1-11, U Yadav 1-31) v Board President XI

