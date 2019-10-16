A truckload of goodness in BKC

Mumbai has had a long history of vendors selling food from travelling vehicles, be it the annas who sell idlis and vadas on the streets before the city stirs, or even hawkers who sell ice cream in trolleys. But the culture of food trucks has had multiple false starts in the city. Licensing still remains a major issue, which is why we only have a handful of such ventures at present. But one of these, called Truckila — touted to be the biggest food truck in Mumbai — will journey from a mall in Malad that's its home to a ground in BKC for a festival this weekend.

Chirag Haveli, a 22-year-old who started the business in January, tells us that the dimensions of the truck are 30 ft in length, 12 ft in breadth and 15 ft in height. He says, "We have a multi-cuisine menu that keeps changing. But from the current one, pocket mein rocket is the best-selling item. It's similar to a wrap or a roll, where we put the stuffing inside a maida roti before baking it."



Chirag Haveli

Haveli adds that lower overheads and transportability are two major advantages that food trucks have over traditional eateries. But the issues with getting a single-window clearance for licences, adequate power supply (gas connections aren't allowed) and laws aimed at standardising the modifications made to food trucks remain. Haveli tells us that he's spoken to various levels of civic and government authorities, and has been told that certain policy decisions that the BMC's executive health officer has compiled are now lying with the municipal commissioner's office for a final approval. And if that's indeed the case, here's hoping that those files don't gather dust for too long so that Mumbaikars have more mobile food options than just annas on cycles and ice cream trolleys.

On October 18 and 19, 11 am to 11 pm

At Jio Garden, plot no RG1A, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra East.

Call 7208123331

