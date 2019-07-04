A true green screen

things-to-do

A screening of the much-discussed vegan documentary, Cowspiracy, will reveal what you don't know about the impact of factory farming

A still from Cowspiracy

Do you think there should be any concern about us making this documentary?" director Kip Andersen asks former rancher Howard Lyman. His reply, "Of course, if you don’t realise right now that you’re putting your neck on the chopping block... you better take that camera and throw it away.

A feature-length documentary, Cowspiracy explores how the leading cause of environmental degradation is animal agriculture — specifically, large-scale factory farming — and why the world’s leading environmental organisations aren’t talking about it. Organised by the Vegan India Conference, World Vegan Organisation and Vegan First, the film will be screened today at a cinema in Santacruz, for which Kuhn will be present.



Keegan Kuhn

On his first trip to the country, he talks about his journey. "The documentary was made in a short time of 10 months. One of the most shocking truths I discovered along the way was the amount of greenhouse gas emissions that are attributed to animal agriculture [estimated to be over 50 per cent]," Kuhn says.

Cowspiracy was initially crowd-funded and then in 2016, was picked up by Netflix and is now available for streaming — thanks to Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio. Kuhn adds, "He saw the first edit of the film and then brokered the deal. With environment-centric films, crowdfunding becomes even more important. Veganism is always portrayed as this extreme idea when it’s actually just logical and well thought-out."

On Today, 6 pm to 8 pm

At Gold Cinema, Milan Subway Road, Santacruz West.

Log on to youtoocanrun.com

Cost Rs 200

