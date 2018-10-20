A tsar is torn

international

China's ex-internet tsar pleads guilty to accepting $4.6 million in bribes

Lu Wei. Pic/AFP

China's former internet tsar Lu Wei on Friday pleaded guilty to accepting $4.6 million in bribes as the ruling Communist party initiated action against several officials for graft.

Lu, who headed China's powerful internet regulator Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), was accused of taking advantage of his positions to seek profits for others on matters such as network management and promotions.

He appeared in the Intermediate People's Court of Ningbo and admitted to the charges of accepting USD 4.6 million in bribes. The court heard Lu's crimes that spanned in his decades-long career at the state news agency Xinhua, the Beijing municipal party committee and government, the CAC and the party's Central Publicity Department.

Lu pleaded guilty to the charges and "expressed repentance", the court said, without setting a date for the sentencing. As Lu pleaded guilty to the charges, the ruling Communist party announced action against several officials in its campaign against corruption.

Hongwei's wife fears for his life

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has expressed fears for his life and her own safety, lashing out at what she called the "cruel" and "dirty" Chinese government that arrested him. She said in a BBC interview, "I'm not sure he's alive. I tell (my children) daddy is on a long business trip."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever