A user asks Sonu Sood to take him to a liquor shop, look what he has to say

Sonu Sood has been helping a lot of migrants over the last few weeks by sending them to their hometowns by arranging buses for them so that they can reach home safe and sound. He has been actively involved on Twitter and making a point to reply to almost all the people who are wanting to go back home.

However, one user recently had a rather amusing plea. He took to his Twitter account and asked the actor if he could take him to a liquor shop from his home. The actor's reply may leave you in splits.

Have a look at their tweets right here:

Sood has been arranging buses for all the migrants who are stuck in Mumbai after taking persimmon from various State governments and is being lauded for his efforts on social media. As stated above, he has been replying to all the people who are stuck in the Mumbai city and making sure they reach their homes safely.

Talking to Mid-day, he had said, "This is the first lot of buses. We arranged for fruits, meals and water for their travel. The Maharashtra government officials helped us in organising the paperwork, and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home." He may extend the service to the other states across the county as well.

Speaking about it, he said, "We are in the last leg of procuring permission to send people to Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar. We need to help the migrants get home safely."

