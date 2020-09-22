A user calls Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's husband 'ugliest', she shoots back

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja lashed out at a troll who took potshots at husband Anand Ahuja. A US-based social influencer referred to the actor as a "pure product of nepotism" and "one who can't act." She also wrote, "You think your husband is hot? You should look at him again as he is the ugliest." The actor shot back, "I hope you get followers through this post, that's what you only wanted by my attention!"

Sonam Kapoor has been under the ire of social media users quite often and has never crossed the line but always given back with dignity. And this seems to be another occasion.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Saawariya in 2007 with Ranbir Kapoor. The film was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and clashed with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Om Shanti Om. She then went on to do films like Delhi-6 and I Hate Luv Storys.

The period between 2013 to 2018 was probably the best phase of her career when she delivered one successful film after another in the form of Raanjhanaa, Khoobsurat, Dolly Ki Doli, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, Pad Man, and Veere Di Wedding. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor.

