A user trolls Rhea Kapoor for pretending to be quarantining at home, this is what she replies

Rhea Kapoor is clearly enjoying sharing her pictures and videos on Instagram and her fans too enjoy watching them. In her latest post, she was enjoying a photo-shoot and could be clearly seen having a blast. Her caption was just as candid.

This is what she had to write- "I am beyond missing my tribe and I am all set to pour my heart out on a video call.

The reality in times like these is to keep your loved ones closer and I am blessed to have a crew that is fueled with love, laughter, and joy." (sic)

There was a lot more to her caption and you can have a look right here:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was expectedly the first one to drop a comment and she dropped two of them, the first one was- "You're so pretty," (sic) and the second one was- "I miss my baby." (sic) However, little did Rhea expect that she would be called out by a user.

A user commented that she was pretending to be quarantined at home. This is what he wrote- "Professional photographer while pretend quarantining at home – check." (sic)

And this is how Rhea replied- "my friend is a professional photographer so I guess I lucked out. He got tested and isolated for weeks before we even met. Actual quarantining- check people who point fingers for no reason- check. Have a drink man. Relax.. and be safe. " (sic)

Rhea Kapoor also made her debut in Bollywood in 2018 as a producer with Veere Di Wedding, which was a huge commercial success.

