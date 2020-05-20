A very happy birthday to our Komaram Bheem, the team of RRR wish Jr. NTR on his birthday

The makers of magnum opus RRR took to the official Twitter handle on Wednesday (May 20) to wish Jr. NTR and wrote, "A very happy birthday to our Komaram Bheem @tarak9999! Your energy both on and off the screen is a source of delight for the entire team. We can't wait to show the world what we have created with you...#RRRMovie #HappyBirthdayNTR [sic]."

RRR is one of the most highly anticipated films helmed by Baahubali director S.S Rajamouli and stars Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead along with Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt and host of other prominent names. The movie also international stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

In March, on Ram Charan's birthday, Ajay Devgn introduced his character Ramaraju from the movie, which is a Telugu period drama actioner

Earlier this year, the makers also released the title logo and the motion poster of the film. The film chronicles the events that unfolded in 1920 India and is inspired by the lives of freedom fighters and also marks the first movie by S.S Rajamouli to be inspired by true events. RRR is produced by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and will release in 10 languages.

