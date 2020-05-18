A very young Ranveer Singh pays homage to 'The Immortal' Hulk Hogan, hilariously copies his style

Who hasn't been at an impressionable age in his or her life? And who hasn't emulated or tried to emulate WWE Superstars in their childhoods? We all have! And this includes Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh too. Given all the Bollywood celebrities are sharing throwback and unseen pictures on their Instagram and Twitter accounts, how could this actor stay away?

Taking to his Instagram account, he has shared a childhood picture where he can be seen emulating or hilariously copying the style of WWE Superstar Hulk Hogan, who the whole world calls as 'The Immortal Hulk Hogan.' The legend was known to rip his shirt off and make the crowd in the arena go berserk, and Singh has copied that style and is pretty much enjoying doing so. Even more fun is the caption that also happens to be the line Hogan used to be known for.

He wrote- "Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!" #mondayfeeling throw it way back to when #WWF was life. ad a poster on my wall of The Immortal @hulkhogan." (sic) Have a look right here:

And again, Bollywood celebrities couldn't stop themselves from commenting on the post. Aditi Rao Hydari wrote- "Hahahahahahahah." (sic) Ali Fazal commented- "Hahahahahaha i can heat the music and the crowd!!" (sic) Esha Deol commented with a laughing emoji and Anil Kapoor wrote- "Tigerrrrrrrrr." (sic)

Well, Singh truly knows how to entertain his fans even while sitting at home. On the work front, he's one busy man with multiple films lined-up. As soon as the lockdown ends and things come back to normal, we should hopefully see the release of his much-awaited film, 83. He also has Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Takht coming up soon!

