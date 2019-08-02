A walk-through of Azadi in Mumbai

things-to-do

Azad Hind by Khaki Tours is a heritage walk that will explore stories about places connected to the Indian Independence Movement

The Gandhi Memorial Pillar

Have you ever thought about how the ground you walk on freely today, was once ruled by the British? Although it's the same piece of land, do you ever wonder how different it would have been to live here hundreds of years ago? What if your favourite hangout spot is in the same neighbourhood where Mahatma Gandhi spun the chakra during the freedom struggle? Or the train that you board every day to reach college or your place of work takes the same route that our freedom fighters used for their commute? Isn't it baffling to imagine how much this city has seen and lived through in terms of historical events — from the origin of our freedom struggle in 1857 to Independence in 1947, from Bombay to Mumbai, from Malabar Hill to Girgaum Chowpatty? This city has many stories to tell, if only we listen.

For the ones who do, Khaki Tours, a group that discovers heritage hidden in the nooks and crannies of Mumbai, is organising Azad Hind, a heritage walk that takes you through all the monuments and landmarks, in and around Gowalia Tank that had a significant role to play in India's freedom struggle. Their aim is to generate awareness among Mumbaikars about local history that people have forgotten; to familiarise everyone, from elite and intellectual circles to the common man, with unexplored precincts that have a strong background in India's political past.

The group outside Mani Bhavan, Mahatma Gandhi's residence in Mumbai

Bharat Gothoskar, its founder, says, "When we read things in history books, we have no idea where those events took place. The Indian National Congress was established in Mumbai, but where? We have all heard about the Quit India Movement and the Khilafat Movement, but where did these take place? True learning happens when you go and see these places." He adds another fact, "Did you know that these places are within walking distance from one another? We capture the journey of 200 years, from colonisation to Independence, in one and a half hours!"

