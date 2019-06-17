A walk to remember

things-to-do

The trail ends with a waterfall view

Take in the beauty of flora and fauna that bloom in the rains on a nature walk to Khargar valley. Organised by iNaturewatch Foundation, a charitable trust, the walk is curated to educate the attendees and help them spot wildflowers and vegetables that grow during monsoons such as crinum lily, hill turmeric, pancratium, and wild yam. The trail ends with a waterfall view.

On: June 23, 8 am to 10 am

Meeting Point: Convent of Jesus & Mary High School, Sector 6, Kharghar.

Log on to: www.inaturewatch.org (to register)

Cost: Rs 300