A Wednesday to remember

Bid your weekday blues goodbye with an evening of chartbusters from the '80s to the present

It's the last week of the year, and to make it memorable, mid-day has a special gig lined up for you. As part of the sixth Midday Midweek Jam, musician and composer Samuel Bertie has in store hits from the '80s, '90s as well as today's chartbusters.



Samuel Bertie

So, head to this Lower Parel brewery and taproom to kiss your stress goodbye and get in the party mood with some foot-tapping music for company.

ON: Tomorrow, 8.30 pm onwards

AT: Toit Brewery, Zeba Centre, Mathuradas Mill Compound, 242, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel.

CALL: 9324555223

