A week after arrest, Nagpur university suspends professor Shoma Sen

Even as colleagues express shock, vice-chancellor justifies move, saying it was based on information given by the Pune police

A week after the arrest of 59-year-old Shoma Sen from Nagpur over alleged Maoist links, the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), where she was the head of the English department, suspended her yesterday. Shocked colleagues and associates said the reason will be clear only after they see the suspension letter.

On June 6, the Pune police, which is probing the December 31 Elgaar Parishad, organised to mark the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregoan-Bhima, and a "provocative" speech delivered there that allegedly triggered the violence, had arrested Sen, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling and Mahesh Raut along with members of the Kabir Kala Manch. All have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Double trouble

Sen, who hails from Mumbai, is under scanner for her alleged links with the Communist Party of India (Maoist), which is banned by the Centre. Her husband Tusharkanti hattacharya was arrested last August by the Gujarat police in connection with a 2010 case related to Maoist activities; he was later released on bail. Vice-Chancellor of the university, Dr S P Kane, confirmed Sen's suspension. "She was suspended on the basis of information received from the Pune police; we had sought legal opinion on the issue. Her suspension is also due to her being in police custody for more than 48 hours, as per the law," said Kane.

A senior IPS officer told mid-day, "Sen was present during the Elgaar Parishad. Also, during the house search on April 17, we found communication between Wilson, her and Maoists. She was into raising funds for them and had, in the past, even given shelter to a few suspects in her house, investigation has revealed."

'Completely unjustified'

Sen's daughter Koel, who is a filmmaker, said, "It's a real shock... We haven't received any letter of suspension, which is completely unjustified pending a full investigation. All the police have is an allegation, which may or may not stand up to legal scrutiny. All we want is that the judiciary decide; the university can take a call on any action after that." When contacted, Ajeet Jachak of the Nagpur University Teachers Association said, "I have known Shoma for more than two decades; so, it's a big shock to hear about her arrest, the allegation and suspension. She was one of the most helpful professors. We can't comment much on it as the matter is sub judice. And on her suspension, we will only be able to speak after we get the letter."

