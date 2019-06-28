A week later, biker's death in Leh remains a mystery

national

Local police say they are busy in bandobast duty for governor's visit, hence no progress in the case so far

Jojy's bike post the accident

Even as Jojy Cherian's family is yet to come to terms with his death during a bike expedition to Leh, what has come as a new source of concern for them is the fact that the Khaltsi Police has not made any progress in the case's investigation even after a week of the incident. They claim to be waiting for the post-mortem report to file a charge sheet in the matter. But what worries Jojy's family is this clandestine approach of the local police.



Speaking to mid-day, head constable Mohammed Shafi of Khaltsi police station, Leh, said, "Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik is visiting Leh on Friday for which we are busy in bandobast duty. I am investigating the matter, but there has been no progress in the case. We have not come across any eyewitness who will corroborate the claims made by truck driver Mehraj Uddin, 35."

Contradictory versions

When asked whether the driver had been produced before the court or continues to remain detained, Shafi said, "The accused is still under detention. The leads that we have hint at the fact that the motorcyclist was at fault. This is what even the truck driver is claiming but we have not been able to corroborate his claims." However, senior police inspector Sonam Wangchuk, who is also the supervisory officer in-charge for Khaltsi police station, said the accused had been arrested but he wasn't sure whether he had been produced in court.

'Want fair probe'

Wangchuk added, "We are awaiting Jojy's post-mortem report, and once we get it, we will file a chargesheet against the truck driver. He has been arrested under sections 279 (rash and negligent driving) and 304(a) (death due to negligence) of IPC." When contacted, Jojy's son Rohan said, "At present the local police are going purely by the truck driver's narrative, and this is our concern. We want a fair and impartial probe into the accident."

"We have a picture of the bike after the incident, from which it is evident that the rim of the front wheel is completely damaged. The impact has even caused extensive damage to the vehicle's front side," he added. Rohan also said that he was apprehensive about the statement given by the truck driver, as he is the only witness and also the accused in the case.

In support of his claim, Rohan further said, "The driver said in his statement that the bike skid and hit the rear wheel of the truck. But my father's bike had dual channel ABS, which was designed to prevent wheel lock under breaking. This should have prevented the two-wheeler from skidding, a point that the cops should investigate thoroughly." Rohan said that he was keen on getting the bike's registration cancelled from the RTO in Panvel so that the vehicle cannot be misused. "My father had a total budget of Rs60,000 for the trip, of which he had paid Rs27,000 to Fakira riders for the Delhi-Leh-Delhi journey," he added.

Tricky terrain

When asked about the reasons behind accidents in the area, Wangchuk said, "First, it is because of the deep turns on the slopes, where it is difficult to gauge whether heavy vehicles are coming from the opposite direction, and secondly, the highest altitude of motorable roads on the Khardung La to Nubra Valley have seen the maximum number of accidents."

Speaking to mid-day, Mansoor Ahmed, deputy superintendent of police (traffic), Leh and Kargil, said, "On an average 40 to 50 bikers come to Leh from either Srinagar or Manali, and during the peak season the number goes up further." "About 40 plus accidents happened in 2018. However, in this year June itself, 11 people died and nine others were injured in three road accidents," said a police officer from Leh.

Expert speaks

Baljeet Gujral, founder, Enfield Riders, said, "The local unions need to ensure that only professional companies are allowed to operate in the region. Adventure road trips are on the rise in the country and such activities need to be regulated by local authorities. Unfortunately, there is a huge lapse on this front, and it will be not wrong to say that the Leh Union authorities have been extremely irresponsible in this case. They have been favouring local players and treating the experienced professional companies as outsiders."

He further pointed out some parameters organisers should strictly adhere to

1) A test pilot ride on Day 1 to understand a rider's riding capabilities. People coming from plains and metros would be well accustomed with city traffic and highways. But riding on hilly terrain is a different ball game altogether.

2) The group should be aligned in a way so that amateur riders are paired with experienced riders to ensure safety.

3) Appropriate riding gear, including jackets, gloves, helmets, knee guards, elbow guards and riding boots, should be made mandatory for riders

4) The team should conduct briefing and debriefing sessions every day to ensure rules and regulations are followed.

5) The organisers should provide insurance as part of the package cost for such expeditions.

