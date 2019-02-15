A Weekend Royale in Beverly Hills

travel

Whether you are looking for shopping, spa, scrumptious food, or simply a luxurious stay, Beverly Hills has it all

Beverly Hills

Few cities are so uniquely remarkable that you can’t help falling in love with them. Places filled with experiences so exceptional you leave inspired, rejuvenated and wanting more. Though many cities may come to mind, only one stands apart from the rest when it comes to being the authority on luxury. That city is undoubted, Beverly Hills.



Celebrated names such as Rachel Zoe, Curtis Stone, Kelly Wearstler and more have been inspired by Beverly Hills and the famed city continues to set the standard by which all other luxury destinations compare. Whether you are looking for shopping, spa, scrumptious food, or simply a luxurious stay, Beverly Hills has it all.





Shop

From world-renowned fashion houses to one-of-a-kind local boutiques, Beverly Hills offers a shoppers’ paradise located within a compact, easily walkable area known as the Golden Triangle. Experience world-famous Rodeo Drive where you'll find Prada, Gucci, Valentino, Armani, Dior, and Cartier. Discover the crown jewel in the heart of Beverly Hills, Two Rodeo Drive, with quaint cobblestone walkways leading you to the likes of Versace, Lanvin, Jimmy Choo, and Tiffany. Blocks east of Rodeo, shop Beverly and Cañon Drives with local boutiques, unique luxury shops, fantastic Beverly Hills restaurants and open-air cafés. Anchoring the southern border of the Golden Triangle is Department Store Row, home to the titans of luxury retailing, including Neiman-Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Barneys New York.





Stay

Beverly Hills offers some of the finest hotels in the world, providing luxurious accommodations and unparalleled service set within a glamorous enclave in the center of Los Angeles. Beverly Hills boasts one of the largest concentrations of Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond properties in the United States. Hotels in this beautiful city cater to movie stars, monarchs, studio moguls and visitors alike, offering first-class amenities and service. When it comes to finding a home away from home, Beverly Hills hotels offer the ultimate in luxury for every taste.





Dine

Beverly Hills is a playground of the stars and their chefs in the kitchen are just as famous. Ranging from exquisite Michelin star rated restaurants to quaint local favourites, the city offers numerous options to enjoy a meal prepared by some of the world’s most renowned restaurateurs.





Drive

One step into Beverly Hills and you will likely see a new Lamborghini or classic Ferrari coasting along its famed streets. If you aren’t planning on driving your own precious car on your upcoming visit, don’t worry – you have a wide variety of high-end vehicles at your fingertips in Beverly Hills. Whether you want to rent a convertible for a drive or book a limo to chauffeur you and your special someone, Beverly Hills offers car experiences you will never forget. Get behind the wheel of the preferred car brand of your choice, such as Bentley, Rolls Royce, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Cadillac and more.





Relax and Rejuvenate

When it comes to spa and beauty services, Beverly Hills has it all whether you prefer a day-long, custom body and facial treatment with gemstones and caviar or a quick 30-minute foot massage with hydrating exotic oils. From five-star spas located in the best hotels to medical spas, or boutique locations off the beaten path, Beverly Hills offers a fabulous selection of spa and salon services and locations sure to rejuvenate your mind, body and soul.

