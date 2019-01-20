A wintery wine weekend

sunday-mid-day

Sula Fest is back, and along with wine, of course, here are the best five musical performances you can trek to Nashik for

Divine

Shankar Mahadevan: If alternative music doesn’t tickle your fancy, and you can only let your hair down to Bollywood, well then, Shankar Mahadevan won’t disappoint you.

Divine: If the Gully Boy trailer has got you going gaga, then you have to come watch Divine at the festival. He’s got the intellectual rap, and that amazing tone. You will not regret this gig.

Jungle: Founded by Tom McFarland and Josh Lloyd-Watson, this London-based band is known for their 1970s-style funk, with their music being a mix of tropical percussion, wildlife noises and falsetto yelps. They are types who want the sounds coming out of their computers to translate into a mind-blowing live experience that you won’t forget.

Hallouminati: This band blends their Gypsy/Punk/ Ska/Greek/Ragga/Jazz in a high-octane mash-up. They will make for a live show, that will end with you dancing till you drop.

Forelock & Arawak: If you want to get tipsy and grind on some reggae, then this Italian band is the one for you.

