A world of good

Imagine a new world



Denis Hayes. Pic/Sanctuary asia on facebook

The one question that all of us have been mulling over is what will the world be like post the pandemic? Starting today, nature and conservation publication Sanctuary Asia will host talks with policymakers, environmentalists and artistes on taking steps towards a better post-COVID-19 world. Speakers will include its founder-editor Bittu Sahgal; Denis Hayes, who helped launch the first Earth Day in 1970; Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh; actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah, who will also share a children’s story, among others.

Log on to @sanctuaryasiapage on Facebook

Enter Space Age



A 3D model of the precipitation data from Hurricane Irma made with LEGO. Pic/nasa.gov

As part of its #EarthDayAtHome initiative, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has lined up multiple webinars, activities, podcasts and interactions that one can sign up for from their home. Our favourites: modelling precipitation data using LEGO bricks, science webquests, and voting for the best Earth image.

Log on to https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/2020/earthdayathome-with-nasa/

Check out an eco-short



A still from The Love Bug. Pic/EarthXfilms instagram

For the movie buffs out there, EarthX, a non-profit organisation, has partnered with National Geographic to host an environmental expo, as a part of which, they have started an online film festival. The festival features nearly 35 short films made by eco-storytellers, and includes live interactions with them. Some of the films to watch out for are The Great Green Wall, The Story of Plastic, and The Love Bugs.

Log on to https://earthx.org/

Listen to stories of change



Geeta Dharmarajan

While many regard the fight against climate change a modern movement, the truth is that it finds roots in our belief system. Addressing the same, Katha and the Indian Youth Climate Network will host a webinar titled Reshaping the mental model for eco-friendly decision-making. Katha founder Geeta Dharmarajan will narrate the story of how the Indian culture has been shaped by the environment and talk about how the first step to improving planetary health is changing mindsets.

Log on to http://bit.ly/earthday-20

Tune into music



Ricky Kej

Music is known to unite people in the quest for a better tomorrow. The UNESCO Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Education for Peace and Sustainable Development, in association with the World Wide Fund for Nature, UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, UN Convention to Combat Desertification, Earth Day Network and One Page Spotlight, will organise a virtual concert featuring more than 40 musicians, including Ricky Kej and Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt.

Log on to @mgiep on Facebook at 8 pm

