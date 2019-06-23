A year later, 12 Thai boys rescued from cave grapple with world's attention

international

Bangkok: A year after they found themselves trapped for over two weeks inside a cave in northern Thailand, 12 boys from a youth soccer team and their coach are still grappling with their new-found fame after their harrowing rescue operation captured the world's attention and changed their lives forever in many ways.

The kids are now back in school and the coach opened his own soccer academy in a bid to return to normalcy, though they all find it hard to avoid the spotlight as they are constantly recognised and their social media accounts boast tens of thousands of followers. They have been on several international tours and also have a Netflix movie deal.

The minors — members of the team known as the Wild Boars aged between 11-16 — had entered a grotto in Chiang Rai province with their coach on June 23, 2018, when monsoon rains flooded the cave, leaving them trapped inside.

Due to their new contractual obligations, the boys and the coach are prevented from talking to the press, while a company formed by their parents — 13 Tham Luang (based on the cave's name) — now looks after their image rights. "Now the kids are fine, they go to school normally," said Lt Gen.

Weerachon Sukhontapatipak, head of the government committee created to uphold the children's interests. "After being trapped in the cave, they say they have gained a lot of experience. It was a big deal," he said.

