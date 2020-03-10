A young brat wishes everyone of us a happy holi, and his name is Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor is known for his unique and unconventional Twitter posts, and that's precisely how he has wished all of us a happy holi. Taking to his Twitter account, he shared a childhood picture of himself and he looked truly cute and adorable, may we just say he was actually looking like Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan?

Well, his Twitter account, as stated above, is filled with vintage pictures that are a treat for all his and Bollywood's fans. So instead of uploading a new picture on the occasion of the festival, it was appropriate for the actor to share his childhood picture.

Take a look:

A young Brat wishes a safe and a happy Holi to all. Be careful of the Carona Virus. pic.twitter.com/2jEqbHJWob — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 9, 2020

On the work front, Kapoor is gearing up to star with Deepika Padukone in the Hollywood remake of The Intern and this is one film we are looking forward to. Kapoor has often said how he never got an opportunity to be a part of unique and unconventional subjects when he was at the peak of his career. All his directors wanted from him was his romance with his actresses on the mountains and around trees.

It's only now that he has got the golden chance to display his versatility with films like Delhi-6, Luck By Chance, Agneepath, and Kapoor & Sons.

