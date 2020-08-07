A yum dress-up

Sign up

Salads are more than just side dishes. And Byculla-based Magazine Street Kitchen's latest fun-filled session will prove exactly that.

Learn the art of whipping up and dressing quick-to-make, eye-catching and delicious veg salads in a three-hour masterclass with Le Cordon Bleu chef Sebastian Simon. The chef is known for creating modern infused salts for local businesses in Australia.

Simon will share a host of gourmet recipes including roasted beets, pomegranate dressing, grilled asparagus, avocado mousse, Coorgi vinegar-infused pumpkin and date chilli lime dressing.

On August 8, 4 pm

Log on to classparty.in

Cost Rs 2,000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news