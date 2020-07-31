AA21: Allu Arjun shares first look of his new film; take a look

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun took to Instagram and announced his next film on Friday. The film will be directed by Koratala Siva. Arjun also shared the first poster of the film, tentatively titled "AA21", on the photo-sharing website. In the poster, two boys can be seen standing near a shore and gazing at a village.

"Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with @sivakoratala garu. Been looking forward for this for quiet a while. My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi and Nutty this is my way of showing love for you guys,' he captioned the poster.

The film is scheduled to release in early 2022. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever