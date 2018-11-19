Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh: Wanted to lay my foundation in Bollywood, it was my father's wish

television

Aadesh Shrivastava's son Avitesh says his urge to take father's legacy forward sealed his love for music

Avitesh Shrivastava

For many artistes, tracing the footsteps of their revered parents in an industry that is quick to draw parallels can be a daunting task. Yet, Avitesh Shrivastava, 21, is so certain of his craft that he hopes it furthers the name that his father, the late Aadesh Shrivastava, built.

"My diligence [towards music] stems from a desire to take his legacy forward through my unique sound. I dedicate my journey and my music to my father. The values I possess, along with my significance in this world, are all due to him," says Avitesh, who is set to launch his debut single in the city today.



Aadesh Shrivastava

Avitesh reveals that Main Hua Tera - the video of which has been directed by Remo D'Souza - had been created to appeal to listeners of English music. A discussion with D'Souza then made him rearrange it to incorporate Hindi lyrics. With this offering, the musician hopes to "uplift the structural quality of Indian music to international standards". A student of the Hollywood Academy of Music and Arts in Los Angeles, Avitesh says, "I could have started [my career] in the US, but I wanted to lay my foundation in Bollywood. This was also my father's wish. My music is an amalgamation of melody and high-quality production. I don't want my work to be of substandard quality, and wish to collaborate only with those who share a similar respect for music."

Considering himself to be blessed that celebrated international figures like French Montana, T Pain, Akon, and Sean Kingston saw potential in him to "collaborate with me on their tracks", Avitesh hopes to become the youngest crossover artiste from the country. "I have already worked with Grammy Award-winners who have appreciated my talent. My music will be for the younger generation."

