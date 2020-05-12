Aaditya Thackeray, Anil Deshmukh thank Maharashtra Police; change display picture on Twitter

The Maharashtra Police logo that Aaditya Thackeray and other politicians have used as their display photo on Twitter

Amid the rising number of coronavirus cases and police personnel in Maharashtra testing positive for the global pandemic, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh urged people to support the Maharashtra Police by changing their changing the display of their social media accounts.

Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens thro' calamities, attacks & disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc to the Maharashtra Police logo. Join me in this endeavour — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) May 9, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh wrote: Maharashtra Police has stood by citizens thro' calamities, attacks and disasters. Today as they lead the war on Corona on the streets, I've decided to celebrate them by changing my DP on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc to the Maharashtra Police logo. Soon after the NCP leader urged people to join him in the noble endeavour, people across politics, sports, film industry and even netizens took to social media to honour Maharashtra Police.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray was one of the few politicians who took to the micro-blogging site to pay his respects to the state police by changing his display picture on Twitter to the Maharashtra Police logo. While supporting Anil Deshmukh's cause, Aaditya wrote, "The police family is guarding your state day and night! In support of them, I am paying my respects to them by placing my profile photo with the logo of Maharashtra Police," (read the post when translated to English).

Maharashtra Police @DGPMaharashtra has done a great job so far, and has ensured the state sleeps safe at night. I salute the work done by each and every police officer! Please show your support by changing your DP. Great initiative @AnilDeshmukhNCP ! https://t.co/UYnNuLe5Xp — Jayant Patil (@Jayant_R_Patil) May 9, 2020

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil also changed his Twitter profile photo to that of Maharashtra Police logo. Requesting people to show their support by changing their display, Jayant tweeted: Maharashtra Police has done a great job so far, and has ensured the state sleeps safe at night. I salute the work done by each and every police officer!

I stand in solidarity with Maharashtra police @DGPMaharashtra.

Thank u to @AnilDeshmukhNCP @MumbaiPolice for relentless efforts in the face of this adversity. Very grateful to doctors, medical staff, health workers who are leading the fight against the virus on the frontlines. pic.twitter.com/u8Rq7RWjr5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 10, 2020

Kolhapur South MLA Ruturaj Patil, Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar and few others also changed their display pictures by paying tributes to Maharashtra Police. Besides politicians, cricketers such as Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, and Bollywood celebrities such as Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan among others also celebrated the Maharashtra Police by changing their display photo on Twitter to the state police logo.

