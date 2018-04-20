Aaditya Thackeray asks CWG 2018 champ Chirag Shetty to guide BMC kids

Shetty, who won a gold in the mixed team event and a silver medal in the men's doubles badminton tournament at the CWG in Australia, called on Thackeray



Shiv Sena youth wing chief Aaditya Thackeray yesterday asked badminton player Chirag Shetty, who won a gold medal in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games, to guide students of the schools run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Shetty, who won a gold in the mixed team event and a silver medal in the men's doubles badminton tournament at the CWG in Australia, called on Thackeray yesterday.



“I congratulate him for making our nation proud at the international level. Our country was in the third place in the CWG games. I have asked Chirag to guide students studying in BMC schools,” Thackeray said.

