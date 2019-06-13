Aaditya Thackeray blushes as Disha Patani comes into picture

famous-personalities

Aaditya Thackeray and Disha Patani. Pic/ Yogen Shah

Two days after Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray and Bollywood starlet Disha Patani were spotted at dinner, the youth leader blushed and folded his hands when the media persons asked him today, his and Patani's birthday, if he would dine at home or elsewhere.

Aaditya Thackeray had convened a press meet to tell about his efforts for bringing parity between the SSC students and other boards who will seek admission to the 11th standard. He met CM Devendra Fadnavis last night and got some issues solved.

However, a plucky media did not spare Thackeray when it came to his alleged love life. He was trolled heavily in last two days over as Disha Patani is said to be going steady with her Bollywood colleague Tiger Shroff. 'Tiger Zinda hai,,,, " like statements were twitted in reaction to her date with Thackeray, who turned 29 today, and the actor celebrated her 27th birthday.

A blushing Aaditya Thackeray folded his hands, had a coy smile and said, "I will dine at Matoshri (his Kalanagar home) tonight." He refused to talk more.

Meanwhile, Disha Patani had informed a section of media that she does not choose friends based on gender. "Can't I go out with a friend for lunch or dinner? Whoever I go out with are my friends. Everyone has male and female friends."

