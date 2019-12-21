Aaditya Thackeray congratulates Maha Vikas Aghadi for establishing CMO in every revenue division of state

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday extended his greetings to Maha Vikas Aghadi for the decision to establish the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in every revenue division of Maharashtra.

I congratulate Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji and the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the decision to establish the CMO in every revenue division of Maharashtra. This will help the people to sort out grievances, faster and closer to their homes! #UddhavThackeray #CM — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 21, 2019

He said that this step would help the people to sort out their grievances faster and closer to their homes.

"I congratulate Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Ji and the Maha Vikas Aghadi for the decision to establish the CMO in every revenue division of Maharashtra. This will help the people to sort out grievances, faster and closer to their homes!" Aaditya tweeted.

He further thanked the Maharashtra Chief Minister for taking a decision to provide affordable nutritious food for all in Rs 10.

Another major promise of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, affordable nutritious food for all in â¹10 has been announced today. Soon 50 centres across Maharashtra would have it and then many more. I thank the @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji for this — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 21, 2019

"Another major promise of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, affordable nutritious food for all in Rs 10 has been announced today. Soon 50 centres across Maharashtra would have it and then many more. I thank the CM Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Ji for this," he said in another tweet.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced that the state farmers' loan up to Rs 2 lakhs will be waived off under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Scheme.Speaking at the state Legislative Assembly, he said: "Farmers' loan up to Rs 2 lakh will be waived off under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Shetkari Karjamukti Scheme."The scheme will be implemented in March 2020, he said. After the Chief Minister's announcement of farm loan waiver, the opposition staged a walkout from the state Legislative Assembly, demanding complete waiver of farmers' loans.

