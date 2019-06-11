Aaditya Thackeray gets his hands dirty for a good cause
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray with ministry and BMC officials visited Filter Pada place to set up a cleanup drive for the Mithi river
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, one of the most socially active leader from Maharashtra shared a few pictures on the social media platform, Instagram oh his visit to Filter Pada. He along with Afroz Shah, Ramdas Kadam, some ministry and BMC officials visited this place to set up a cleanup drive.
He penned down a brief note addressing the purpose of his visit, 'Going there myself, after many meetings on Mithi, and especially close to 150 meetings on Mithi improvement by Minister Kadam, I was very impressed by the work. He has made it his mission to make the river a hub of tourism. The work is in full swing and amazing speed. The minister gave us a presentation on how his dept has coordinated with BMC and widened the river at many spots, how the water will be clean with STPs and no sewage water going into it.'
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray also added, 'Next 2 years, we will see a cleaner Mithi for sure! Along with Minister Kadam and BMC work, most important work is happening with Afroz and his team! Kudos for going out there in various types of housing near the Mithi and creating not just awareness but a movement to not liter it.'
Aaditya Thackeray donned a black casual Tshirt paired with dark blue jeans and a matching cap. He is known to keep his fashion style casual and simple. Recently, Aaditya Thackeray and Disha Patani were recently spotted together in Juhu for a dinner. Disha Patani was seen posing sportingly for the paparazzi and Aaditya Thackeray didn't shy away either. Disha was seen donning a coral red crop top with a short blue denim skirt while Aditya Thackeray opted for his casual attire with a yellow t-shirt and plain blue jeans.
