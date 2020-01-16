Aaditya Thackeray goes on Instagram to promote state tourism

Shiv Sena MLA and state tourism minister, Aaditya Thackeray is planning to rope in travel influencers to promote several tourist destinations in Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, Aaditya visited the Facebook and Instagram headquarters in Delhi where he went live and communicated with a travel influencer couple on possible ways to promote tourism. Despite having many tourist destinations in the state, the minister is of the opinion that the tourism sector has not promoted in Maharashtra.

During his live session, several users asked Aaditya to make several cultural and historic destinations easily accessible to tourists. Further during the discussion, Aaditya assured the revamp of the state tourism website by making it more user-friendly and attractive.

It was also discussed that the tourism of the state has not been highlighted enough, despite having various wildlife sanctuaries in Maharashtra. The Worli MLA pointed out that a boost in the tourism sector will help the state government in generating revenue and employment.

He also tweeted about his meeting, "It was truly a pleasure to interact with @Facebook & @instagram at the HQ in Delhi. There's so much work governments can do through the power of connectivity and social media. Explored a couple of themes for rural outreach of schemes, education and tourism!"

