Aaditya Thackeray interacts with the youth on current affairs in Aurangabad

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray was seen interacting with the youth on current affairs in Aurangabad and took to Instagram to share inside photos from the event

Aaditya Thackeray at Aaditya Sanvad in Aurangabad. Pic/Instagram Aaditya Thackeray

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray attended an event 'Aaditya Sanvad' on April 2, 2019, where he was seen interacting with the voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Aaditya has launched an outreach programme to "better understand" the aspirations and hopes of the youth of Maharashtra. Titled 'Aaditya Sanvad', the programme is two-way communication between the 28-year-old leader of the Yuva Sena and the youth of the state. The Yuva Sena is the youth wing of the Shiv Sena.

The first phase of the event was launched on Tuesday at Sambhajinagar in Aurangabad, where Aaditya was seen interacting with the youth of Maharashtra. Aaditya Thackeray took to Instagram to share inside photos from the event. While sharing the pictures, Aaditya captioned it: Started with “Aditya Sanwad” in Sambhajinagar today! The idea is to interact with the youth. Our ideas, suggestions, criticism, and aspirations must be heard and represented

Here's a sneak peek into 'Aaditya Sanvad' from Aurangabad:

Earlier, the Shiv Sena released its list of 20-star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and prominent among them being party president Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray.

