Aaditya Thackeray launches free bus service for school girls in Worli

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray shared a few pictures on Instagram from an event in Mumbai where he launched free bus service for school girls in Worli. See Photos!

Pic courtesy/Aditya Thackeray/Instagram

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who bagged the title as one of the most socially active leaders from Maharashtra took to Instagram to share a few pictures on the social media platform, Instagram to announce the new initiative started for school girls in Worli. Aaditya Thackeray posted a series of pictures of this day with the school students on the bus which left his followers amazed. Check out the post below!

Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray shared this post on his social media handle, Instagram captioning it as ''Launched a free bus service for school girls in Worli, initiated by @sangeetaahirofficial ji & @sachinahir8775 ji. This service will benefit almost 2000 girls in Worli!' (sic).

Aaditya Thackeray donned a light blue shirt paired with a navy blue jacket and dark blue jeans slaying his casual look. He was also seen shaking hands and interacting with the schoolgirls on the bus. People applauded and were all praises for this initiative. This is how the internet reacted:

Recently, Shiv Sena ensured to keep any opposition from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in check with the induction of Mumbai NCP chief Sachin Ahir into the Sena fold. Aditya Thackeray, the Yuva Sena chief who is likely to contest the 2019 Assembly polls from Worli, on Thursday welcomed Sachin Ahir to the Sena ensuring that he will not face strong opposition here.

Aditya Thackeray has been keen on entering state legislative politics with the Worli Assembly seat in sight. On asking Ahir though, he said, "This has not been discussed. Whether one is in politics or not, I am sure every person by some or other way is impressed by late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray's personality. I am no exception to it. I would thus be the happiest person if the Yuva Sena chief contests from Worli. A Thackeray clan member would represent the Assembly segment which was once represented by me."

"Even the Shiv Bandhan — a saffron thread tied to wrists of party leaders and cadre symbolising their commitment to the party — was tied by Aditya himself as against the custom of Uddhavji doing it," a senior Sena leader said.

NCP chief Sachin Ahir claimed that he has been was in regular touch with Aditya Thackeray for over a year and the two would discuss and debate over a number of issues. "During our debates, I got impressed with the Thackeray clan's vision for the state. That is when the Yuva Sena chief suggested that Sena needed young leaders. I mulled over the offer and finally accepted it," he stated. The aim and intention are clear, he added, saying, "I am not here to encourage a split in the NCP. My aim is to work with the Shiv Sena and strengthen the party."

