Aaditya Thackeray likely to be sworn-in as minister in Maharashtra Cabinet expansion

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray is likely to be inducted in the Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday, as part of its expansion, ANI reported.

Aaditya Thackeray made his debut in the state assembly elections this year and won from the Worli constituency. If sworn in, he will be one of the youngest ministers of the state.

ANI quoted Maha Vikas Aghadi sources and said Congress leaders Vijay Wadettiwar, KC Padvi, Amit Deshmukh, Sunil Kedar, and Yashomati Thakur will be taking oath as ministers as part of the Cabinet expansion.

Congress will get 12 berths in the expansion, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar is expected to be sworn in as deputy chief minister.

On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi. Six other ministers – two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena took the oath of office.

