Aaditya Thackeray: Opposition is only doing disaster tourism

Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday targeted the BJP, accusing its leaders of doing "disaster tourism" amid the coronavirus pandemic. Thackeray visited Kalyan in the district to review the measures taken by the civic body to check the spread of the virus. "We are focusing on keeping people healthy, but the opposition is busy with disaster tourism here," he told reporters. Few days ago, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis had criticized the poor health infrastructure in Kalyan-Dombivali area.

Kiran Dighavakar, an assistant municipal commissioner in Mumbai who has played a key role in containing the pandemic in Dharavi, was also present at the review meeting. Thackeray asked officials to intensify "Chase the Virus" campaign in Kalyan and Dombivali on the lines of Dharavi by foucussing on contact tracing and increasing the number of tests.

Officials should not panic if numbers appeared to be rising, the minister said.

