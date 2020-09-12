Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray surveys Aarey forest with officials

In an all-important visit, environment minister Aditya Thackeray along with senior government officials visited Aarey Milk Colony on Friday in order to see the area which can be brought under forest.

Thackeray tweeted, "Along with Forest Dept Prin. Sec. Milind Mhaiskar ji, Environment Dept Prin. Sec. Manisha Mhaiskar ji, the Aarey officials, SGNP officials, and MLA @prabhu_suneel ji we carried out a physical survey of the open lands of Aarey that would be brought under "Forest" protection."

Along with Forest Dept Prin. Sec. Milind Mhaiskar ji, Environment Dept Prin. Sec. Manisha Mhaiskar ji, the Aarey officials, SGNP officials, and MLA @prabhu_suneel ji we carried out a physical survey of the open lands of Aarey that would be brought under “Forest” protection. pic.twitter.com/9VeCYgBo8x — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 11, 2020

On Friday the minister along with Forest secretary Milind Mahiskar, environment secretary Manisha Mahiskar, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest-Wildlife Sunil Limaye, SGNP CCF Mallikarjun, Aarey Milk Colony CEO Nathu Rathod had a visit to Aarey Milk Colony to identify several forested patches.

The areas that were visited include the hillocks at VIP guest House area, area near Newzealand Hostel and locations of forest near some tribal Hamlet. Post the Aarey visit environment minister also visited SGNP where a meeting took place. Government officials present during the meeting gave detailed inputs regarding the forest in Aarey. Sources from the forest department told that areas that are rich with forest cover have already been identified and in upcoming days a final map about the same would be prepared and put in the public domain for suggestion and objection.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news