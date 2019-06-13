Aaditya Thackeray to be pitched for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister

national

Shiv Sena is to allegedly to pitch Aaditya Thackeray to be made the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Aaditya Thackeray

Shiv Sena is to allegedly make a strong case for Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray to be made the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has set its eyes on a proposed cabinet expansion which is scheduled for either Friday and Saturday and has opted Aaditya Thackeray for the Deputy CM's post. Previously, the party maintained it won't make a case for an official post, but now Aaditya Thackeray is projected as an ideal candidate to be second-in-command to Davendra Fadnavis.

If BJP approves the reported proposal, it would be the first political post for Aaditya Thackeray. In the recent Lok Sabha election, the two parties had once again combined forces and bagged an impressive result. While Shiv Sena had won 18 parliamentary seats in the state, BJP had triumphed in 23 seats leaving the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress far behind.

According to DNA, Shiv Sena has also been vying for the Deputy Speaker's post in Lok Sabha and has proposed Gajanan Kirtikar as the perfect candidate. Sanjay Raut had previously said that it is not a demand but his party's right but BJP, has not yet officially accepted the proposal and there are reports that this position could be offered to a YSR Congress candidate. Aaditya Thackeray's elevation as Deputy CM can be sealed pending a stamp of approval from BJP.

