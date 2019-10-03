Aaditya Thackeray to face Bahujan leader in Worli

Aaditya Thackeray, in his first-ever electoral fight, will face Dr Suresh Mane, a backward class scholar and leader associated with the Bahujan movement. Mane was picked by NCP as an alliance candidate of the non-BJP parties for Worli constituency.

Mane's nomination is expected to attract sizable backward class voters in the constituency which the NCP held through Sachin Ahir, who recently defected to the Sena. Ahir had won the seat in 2009 and lost to Shiv Sena's Sunil Shinde in 2014.

Dr Mane was part of the late Kanshi Ram's team that founded the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). A lawyer holding a doctorate in constitution law from Mumbai University, he has taught at his alma mater also.

Mane hasn't been a part of Maharashtra's RPI or Dalit Panther's movement, but worked in social and political fields through his own platforms. He was expelled from the BSP by Mayawati four years ago on the charges of indiscipline. Mane was BSP's national general secretary then. He founded the Bahujan Republican Socialist Party (BRSP) in 2015.

Raj to 'support' nephew

MNS chief and Aaditya's uncle Raj Thackeray has decided not to field his candidate opposite his nephew. MNS's second list on Wednesday did not name a candidate for Worli. Insiders say Nitin Nandgaokar and Sanjay Dhuri were willing to contest from here but their party chief has stalled the plan. Aaditya will file his nomination on Thursday. CM Devendra Fadnavis and several saffron leaders are expected to attend Sena's grand show of strength.

Cong-NCP cancel announcement

The Congress and NCP cancelled a media conference on Wednesday allegedly owing to disagreement over certain seats. Also, the alliance partners were waiting for the announcement of BJP and Sena's remaining candidates in order to decide their next move.

