Aaditya Thackeray turns 30: Zeeshan Siddique's birthday wish is way too epic!

Congress leader and first-time MLA Zeeshan Siddique recently took to social networking site to wish his friend, colleague and Maharashtra Cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, who turned 30 on Saturday. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Congress leader had a rather sweet yet quirky wish for the Yuva Sena leader om his birthday.

Sharing a video featuring young MLAs who won the Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the Bandra East MLA has the most epic wish for the birthday boy. While sharing the candid video with his followers, Zeeshan Siddique wrote, "Happy Birthday brother Aaditya Thackeray ." Lauding the Thackeray as a great human being and a great friend Siddique further said, "Wish you all the success, happiness & good health! Thank you for always being there."

While Zeeshan Siddique's post was sweet and adorable it was his witty end that left netizens in splits so much so that even the birthday boy couldn't help but laugh his heart out! While concluding his birthday greetings for the Tourism Minister, the Bandra East MLA said, "On a lighter note - Also hoping this is your last birthday as a bachelor." Siddique ended his caption with a grinning face with big eyes emoticon.

Yes yes, I shall take you for good milkshake and sandwiches to bachelors! Haha thank you so much Z! — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 13, 2020

Since being shared online, the hilarious post has garnered over 25,000 views and nearly 3,000 likes. Hundreds of users took to the comments section of the post but the first to comment was the birthday boy himself. Replying to Zeeshan Siddique's indirect question on marriage, Aaditya Thackeray had the most epic reply that left even the Congress leader in splits.

Haha I shall make do with this for now ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) June 13, 2020

Responding to Zeeshan Siddique's query, the 30-year-old Sena leader said, "Yes yes, I shall take you for good milkshake and sandwiches to bachelors! Haha thank you so much Z!" To which Siddique replied, "Haha I shall make do with this for now."

Happy Birthday @AUThackeray !

Continue the great work you have been doing ! May god bless you with happiness, Health & Success ! pic.twitter.com/ae2uTUQDcO — Baba Siddique (@BabaSiddique) June 13, 2020

Zeeshan's father, former MLA and Congress leader Baba Siddique also took to Twitter to extend birthday wishes to the Thackeray scion. Sharing a picture featuring Aaditya Thackeray and his son, Baba Siddique wrote, "Happy Birthday Aaditya Thacketay! Continue the great work you have been doing ! May god bless you with happiness, Health & Success!"

Owning to the rampage caused by the global pandemic, Aaditya Thackeray cancelled his birthday celebration and urged his followers to not spend money on hoardings, cakes and garlands. The Yuva Sena leader also requested people to stop spreading rumours about the lockdown being extended.

"Wherever you are, you may convey your wishes and blessings to me. Avoid spending on hoardings, flowers, cakes, instead utilise it to help people suffering due to Covid-19 or donate it to the CM Relief Fund. That will truly make me happy. Please exercise all precautions and cooperate with the government," said Aditya in a social media post.

