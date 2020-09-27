Aahana Kumra: During lockdown, couples got pregnant or divorced

Actress Aahana Kumra, who plays the female protagonist in the upcoming digital film, Rules Of The Game, says her character in the film is unusual and it brought out the crazy streak in her.

"The character I played in the film had no reference point for me because I am not married. Also, not often are such characters and equations between couples explored in films. We mostly explore what happens till (the point of) marriage and the couple lives 'happily ever after'. This story explores what happens after that phase," Aahana told IANS. The film also features Chandan Roy Sanyal and Anindita Bose. It is written by Gazal Dhaliwal and directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury of "pink" fame.

Sharing her experience of working with the director, who is known by his nickname Tony in film circuits, Aahana said: "Honestly, Toni da brought out the crazy in me during the shoot. This couple is doing role play. They are trying to create the spark in their sex life as they have been married for a long time. The story is relatable because in the last five months of lockdown couples either got pregnant or divorced. I mean, two extremes -- a series of discoveries happen to couples! I am saying from my surrounding and friends."

"Rules Of The Game" is part of the Zee5 series "Forbidden Love".

