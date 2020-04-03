Aahana Kumra: Feeling guilty that I'm not with my parents

This one hits close to home," admits Aahana Kumra, hours after the highrise in Lokhandwala, Andheri, where she resides, was sealed. On Wednesday evening, after a doctor living in the residential complex tested positive for COVID-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials swung into action and sealed the premises.

The actor, who has been living with her sister in Ghatkopar since the lockdown was announced mid-March, rues, "I am concerned for my parents who are currently living there. They've cordoned off the whole building." While she understands that the clampdown is a necessary measure at this hour, Kumra is worried about her father. "My biggest concern is my father's health because he is diabetic. Luckily, medicines are being delivered to the building gate. My family has stocked up on the essentials, but if this continues for long, the situation [may get difficult]. We are making umpteen calls to each other to lighten the situation. I am feeling guilty because I am not with them right now."

It is believed that the doctor may have been infected when he recently consulted some patients who had flown in to the country. While the doctor is undergoing treatment at the LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai, his family members have tested negative.



Sushant Singh, resident

Actor Sushant Singh, who also stays in the Andheri highrise, says, "We are following the government guidelines. All essential supplies are being delivered to the gate. Police officers are at the gate [ensuring no one enters or exits the premises]."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates